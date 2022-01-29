Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 81,365 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 959,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,365 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

