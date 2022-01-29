Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $169.43 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.49 and its 200 day moving average is $179.65.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

