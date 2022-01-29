Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 15,074 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 72,124.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson by 768.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 160,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.46%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

