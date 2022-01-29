Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

