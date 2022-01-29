bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bpost SA/NV’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf cut bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

