Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $310.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDNNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

