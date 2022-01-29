Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 1,259,826 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,259,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,265,000. Apple makes up 3.1% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 131.0% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 238,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,082 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 295,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 55,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 837,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $126,305,000 after acquiring an additional 97,115 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

