Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $290.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $290.00 price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $190.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.49 and its 200-day moving average is $215.23. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.