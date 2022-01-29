BNP Paribas Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Outperform

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Investec lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.75.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HSBC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.