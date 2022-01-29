BMO Capital Markets Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$14.29 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$15.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.67.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

