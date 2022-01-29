BMO Capital Markets Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $29.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

