Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 500 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of New York Times by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

