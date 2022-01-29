Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 4,114 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Paycom Software by 117.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.57.

NYSE PAYC opened at $317.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

