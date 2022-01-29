Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 3,955 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 163,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,039,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 266,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

