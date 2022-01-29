Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 700 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,046,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after acquiring an additional 305,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

