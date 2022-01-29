Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 500 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.24 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

