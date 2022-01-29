Bluestein R H & Co. Makes New $301,000 Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

