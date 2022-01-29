Bluestein R H & Co. Buys New Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.