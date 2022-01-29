Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,942,000 after acquiring an additional 167,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,749,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

AMX stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

