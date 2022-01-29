Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $885,000 Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average is $153.73.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

