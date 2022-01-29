Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $764,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

