Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,941,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

