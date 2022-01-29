Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABG opened at $156.90 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.96 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.77.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

