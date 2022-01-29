Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chegg by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

