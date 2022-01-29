Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $50,363.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015862 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004255 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,412,413 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

