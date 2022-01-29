BlackRock Inc. Sells 42,529 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alamo Group worth $203,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $730,406.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $370,355.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,946. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

