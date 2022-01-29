BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 207.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $808.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $888.76 and a 200-day moving average of $897.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

