BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,614,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Community Health Systems worth $217,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 75.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

