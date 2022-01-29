BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $207,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,046,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after acquiring an additional 307,304 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT opened at $50.69 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

