BlackRock Inc. Buys 942,534 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,534 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $220,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other agilon health news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156 over the last ninety days.

AGL opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

