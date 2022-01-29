BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 982.1% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 321,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 56,184 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.