BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 982.1% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
