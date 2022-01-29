Black Hills Co. (BKH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on March 1st

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $67.56 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

