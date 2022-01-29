BitWhite (BTW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43,067.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. BitWhite has a market cap of $86,529.36 and approximately $43,067.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

