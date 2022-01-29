BitMax Token (BTMX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00108679 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

