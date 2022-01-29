BitcoinHD (BHD) Tops One Day Volume of $809,446.00

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $1.38 million and $809,446.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.20 or 0.06732747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.59 or 0.99773121 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

