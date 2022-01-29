Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 663.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,004,000 after purchasing an additional 536,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $168.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.94 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.39.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

