BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 199,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,470,872 shares.The stock last traded at $65.64 and had previously closed at $64.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,168 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

