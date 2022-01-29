BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,251.43 ($30.38).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.98) to GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,382.50 ($32.14) on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,527.50 ($34.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,211.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £120.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

