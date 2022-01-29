Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the energy company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRY. Johnson Rice cut Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

BRY opened at $8.66 on Friday. Berry has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $20,564,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

