Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHLB. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

