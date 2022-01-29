Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre Buys 2,700 Shares

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $28.92 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

