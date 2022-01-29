Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $8.77. 1,837,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $591.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

