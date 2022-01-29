Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GGP. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 13.09 ($0.18) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.44. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 29 ($0.39). The company has a market capitalization of £529.69 million and a P/E ratio of -130.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

