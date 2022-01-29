Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.92) to GBX 6,000 ($80.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($73.53) to GBX 5,300 ($71.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.55) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,178.45 ($69.87).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,150 ($55.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,320.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,666.37. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 3,600 ($48.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($75.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.10.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.54), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($615,353.48).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

