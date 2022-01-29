Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on the stock.

EBOX opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.96. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.69).

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.