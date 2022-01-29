Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £347.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.09. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.70 ($0.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

