Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,351 ($45.21) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.66) to GBX 4,360 ($58.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($52.89) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.40) to GBX 4,230 ($57.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.13) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.12).

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,808 ($37.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,263.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,706 ($36.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.67).

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($42.65) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,848.53).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

