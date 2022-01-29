BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $953.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

