Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY22 guidance to above $5.00 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.