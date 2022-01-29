Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY22 guidance to above $5.00 EPS.
Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
