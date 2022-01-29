BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDOUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of BDOUY traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

